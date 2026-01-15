The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ashley's avatar
Ashley
23m

Shortly after the election in 2016 I asked my dad to give it to me straight and tell me exactly what Trump was going to do.

He said, well for starters, he will personally steal a billion dollars from the US Government for himself and his family. I scoffed and said come on dad that will never happen.

He was obviously right, but off by a few billion.

We are the greatest mark Trump has ever had.

Reply
Share
tupper's avatar
tupper
23m

Prediction of what they will do when they learn the truth? Same thing most of the Republicans that believed all that other crap about the Republicans pre-Maga. Not a F-ing thing except somehow blame ____________ (you choose. Dems, Gays, Blacks, Jews, Hollywood, Coastal Elites, Wokism).

Reply
Share
3 replies
115 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture