How You Can Help LA Street Vendors Dealing With ICE Raids Fallout

A recording from Adrian Carrasquillo's Substack Live
Adrian Carrasquillo
and
Aquí Movement
Jul 23, 2025
Adrian Carrasquillo chats with veteran Latina leader Sindy Benavides about resources to help L.A. street vendors, Maribel the street vendor who needs help to avoid eviction, and organizations doing work on the ground from California to Texas and Virginia to get through the mass deportation onslaught affecting real people, their families, churches and businesses.

Help support Maribel.

