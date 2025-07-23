Adrian Carrasquillo chats with veteran Latina leader Sindy Benavides about resources to help L.A. street vendors, Maribel the street vendor who needs help to avoid eviction, and organizations doing work on the ground from California to Texas and Virginia to get through the mass deportation onslaught affecting real people, their families, churches and businesses.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
How You Can Help LA Street Vendors Dealing With ICE Raids Fallout
A recording from Adrian Carrasquillo's Substack Live
Jul 23, 2025
Huddled Masses
Audio
A newsletter by Adrian Carrasquillo chronicling immigration in America.A newsletter by Adrian Carrasquillo chronicling immigration in America.
Authors
Aquí Movement
Writes Aquí’s Substack Subscribe
Share this post