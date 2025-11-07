The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luke's avatar
Luke
27m

Can you please look into how we can order delivery to people who lost their SNAP. I’d buy some food from these businesses to support hungry people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sue Connaughton's avatar
Sue Connaughton
25m

I live in downtown Chicago and want to thank you for your continuing coverage of what is happening here. As you described, areas of town with a high proportion of people of Hispanic descent have become ghost towns. People are afraid, as they should be, and are staying home.

The horror of what is happening here continues to unfold. On Wednesday, masked, armed agents followed a childcare worker into a Spanish immersion daycare where they drug her out of the facility in front of young children, parents and coworkers. As we have come to expect, DHS lied about her status claiming she was undocumented. Local authorities have found she has a valid work permit and a pending asylum hearing. When confronted with these fact, DHS said her “work authorization was approved by the Biden administration” implying that made it an illegal authorization. Look for this to be their talking point going forward- any Biden authorization is illegal allowing DHS to arrest and deport anyone with that authorization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture