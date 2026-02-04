The Bulwark

TomD
37m

I don't know that much about the City Church, but from what I have read it is affiliated with white and male supremacist groups that remember slavery fondly. At what point does a church become just another hate group?

Avoiding Reprisal
27mEdited

The purpose of ICE is to terrorize. First, it is to physically terrorize the people they are weaponized to terrorize. Then it is to terrorize the minds of people watching the terror. The message is clear. "This could happen to you!"

To think about terrorizing children at schools, or people worshiping at churches, or people who are suffering in and around hospitals is pathetic. They want to let you know that they will follow you and terrorize you at your weakest moments. They want you to feel vulnerable. Don't allow them to do this. Don't isolate. Don't be alone. Create solidarity with friends and family, or anyone. Find people who have your back, and watch others' backs. This is how you can find some peace.

