The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Parker's avatar
David Parker
2h

Increasingly fed up is correct. I'm glad I live in California because I get to be part of the opposition, since I've NEVER voted for a Republican.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Henning's avatar
John Henning
1h

Nice piece. We need a fighter because we are in a fight

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture