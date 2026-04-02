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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
3d

"[Passage] said Republicans should boil down their arguments to one message against Democrats: 'shut up fag.'"

Dude, the Spring/Summer 2024 issue of "Man's World" has the gayest cover I've ever seen...a ripped guy wearing nothing but tighty-whities and a hard hat? Are you effing kidding me?!

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Steele's avatar
Steele
3d

Oh no, I saw a steamy picture of an attractive person and I am mad I was attracted to them

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