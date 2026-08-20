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Dave
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So, the usual GOP dishonesty shines through with the planned midterm message of “In January, House Republicans thought they had a good story to tell in the midterms. The story was that their tax-cut bill was creating jobs…”

But even before the Iran war that message was a LIE!!!

In 2025 job growth reduced to a crawl, only 181,000 TOTAL jobs or 15,000 per month. 2026 is not much better with an average monthly growth of only 34,000.

Compared to President Biden’s term when the average MONTHLY job growth was about 360,000!! Yes, EACH AVERAGE MONTH saw about DOUBLE what Trump II had in his first YEAR!

In other words, Biden’s economy had more than TEN TIMES more new job growth during Trump II. The same economy that Trump demagogued as a “disaster” to get re-elected.

Trump I was even worse. He was the first modern president since Hoover to have a NET LOSS of jobs during his term, MINUS 3 MILLION. Of course, this was fueled by the pandemic, but even before that Trump lagged behind the jobs created during President Obama’s two terms.

This is nothing new. It is a fact that job growth is stagnant during Republican presidents and explodes under Democratic president.

As Michael Tomasky has the receipts…

https://newrepublic.com/article/214396/americans-starting-see-truth-gop

In the post Regan era

“From 1989 to 2026, we’ve had Democratic presidents for 20 years and Republicans for 17.4 years. Care to hazard a guess as to the number of jobs created under Democrats vs. Republicans?

Answer: It’s 49.8 million versus 1.9 million. That isn’t a typo. Fifty million to two, basically. Democratic presidents have also done far better than Republicans on median household incomes, GDP rates, the Dow Jones index, and even deficit reduction. Dramatically so on deficit reduction”

As usual the GOP’s only recourse is to lie.

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Anastasia Kean's avatar
Anastasia Kean
1h

Do the Republicans even have a midterm message beyond Democrats are scary and bad? Because everything else is lies.

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