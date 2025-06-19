The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete's avatar
Pete
2h

Religion has ruined America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jerome's avatar
Jerome
1h

What is inconceivable is that the NATIONAL Republican leadership is so quiet about Lee's perfidy. Where is the outrage? How can MAGA Mike Johnson have the gall to tell the Senate to censure Senator Alex Padilla for his "stunt" (their word, not mine) and not do the Christian (oxymoron?) thing with respects to the slaughter in Minnesota. The Overton window is now in the cellar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture