Anoka Tony's avatar
Anoka Tony
Nov 30, 2022

So Roger Stone arranged for the Oath Keepers to be there. Where is Roger Stone's seditious conspiracy charge?

Ken Peabody
Nov 30, 2022

It's too bad McConnell didn't realize this when he could have taken Trump out. Such a brave man to denounce him now. (Sarcasm)

