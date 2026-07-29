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Linda Oliver's avatar
Linda Oliver
1hEdited

I don’t understand how the Iran War is still ongoing. Trump signed the MoU in the Palace of frickin’ Versailles! How is it not now MoU-ing peacefully in the fields?

If that ludicrous Comey case isn’t tossed, his lawyers should present a series of restaurant cooks telling of their usage of the “86” term. These Trump people are nuts.

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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
1h

"Petroleum reserves, missile stockpiles, global trust in the U.S.-led world order—these are finite resources that are all being spent down at alarming rates."

One more for the list: The US had many allies among the Iranian population. Trump's bluster about civilization obliteration surely has ended all good feelings that the US represents a force that could be of use in building a decent government in Iran.

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