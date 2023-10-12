The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Travis
Oct 12, 2023

We were always going to get an asshole in charge of the house so long as MAGA became the defining bloodline of the Republican party. The upshot of getting Scalise over Jordan is that Scalise seems to be behind continuing military aid to Ukraine whereas Jordan definitely was not. That's literally the only upshot though. Expect all the other usual assholery that comes with having MAGA in charge of any part of the government.

Don Gates
Oct 12, 2023

"the freshly re-indicted George Santos, who clearly wanted a quid pro quo to protect him from being expelled"

Here's how you deal with a liar like George Santos. Promise you won't expel him in exchange for his vote. Then, when you're Speaker, expel him.

The Trump comments on the brilliance of Hezbollah are the exact same garbage he said about his handler after he invaded Ukraine. Putin doesn't look so smart now.

