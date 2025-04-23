The Bulwark

MAP
18m

The problem is they like what he’s doing—destroying most of government—but not the way he’s doing it. I am so tired of people believing the govt is filled with “waste, fraud, and inefficiency.” Where do they get this idea? Oh yes, it’s been the GOP mantra amplified by the legacy media for decades now.

Anything run by humans has some form of inefficiency. But there is plenty of waste in business too, yet Americans are so blinded by the myth of CEOs and entrepreneurs to recognize this. I’d love to hear where they think all this waste is. Oh that’s right that we give so much foreign aid, which of course is downright incorrect.

So then, really, what are they all complaining about? They are getting what they say they want. The just don’t understand how wrong they are—and that what they see as being problematic is exactly what they voted for.

I’m just so disgusted by so many of my fellow Americans. These numbers do t give me hope; they remind me that even if we survive this and vote in dems, these same nitwit voters will be unhappy and pull the lever for the same old same old GOP.

Doug Sooley
26m

It’s also MASSIVE market manipulation 😵‍💫🤦‍♂️

