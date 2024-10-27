Hey y’all,

Donald Trump is taking his Hitler-curious carnival tour to Madison Square Garden and I’ve decided to go suffer through it in person, and want you to join me virtually!

While Bulwark readers know the guy is crazy, seeing clips of weird dancing to Ave Maria, strange tangents don’t tell the whole story. So we’re going to stream the whole thing live. And while I brave the MAGA masses, my colleagues will be with you to provide thoughts and commentary as the show goes on. After the show, I’ll do a post-rally BTS for Bulwark+ members.

Join us today-Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4:45 pm EST on YouTube. JVL, Mona, and Marc Caputo will do the pre-game, along with others, who will be documenting the rambling madness.

Bulwark+ members will get another email with the link for the member-only postgame livestream in which I will relive the entire evening from the perspective of being in the Garden—assuming I make it out. If you’re not a member, there’s no better time than now to join.

Peace,

—Tim