Kash Patel keeps taking a private jet to his girlfriend’s home city

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL has had quite a week.

Facing criticism for taking a government jet to see his country-singer girlfriend perform at a wrestling match in Pennsylvania—then taking the jet to her home city of Nashville—he chose to fire a veteran FBI official in charge of the bureau’s planes. He then followed that by having the FBI instruct at least one flight-tracking website to stop sharing public data about his jet. And then, on Sunday, he took to X to lash out at his critics, claiming that his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins is a “country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes.”

This was a lot. But, apparently, not enough to satiate the masses. Even right-wingers were taking shots at him, with podcaster Candace Owens declaring him “the most embarrassing human in the United States” and nicknaming him “Krashout Patel.”

And so Patel did what many men would do in a moment of great personal stress: He left town to lay low. On Friday, he flew to Fort Lauderdale, where his stay overlapped with the Great Gatsby–themed party hosted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. (It’s not clear if Patel attended.) Then, having already been dinged for taking his government jet to visit his girlfriend in Nashville, Patel did it once more, with public flight data showing