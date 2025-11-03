Kash Patel’s Mile-High Meltdown

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer take on Kash Patel’s use of his FBI plane to watch his girlfriend sing the National Anthem at a wrestling match before flying her home to Nashville, with critics, including an ex-FBI agent tracking his flights, pointing out his using the plane for personal reasons amid the shutdown.

