The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
31
15

Kash Patel’s Mile-High Meltdown

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Sam Stein
, and
Will Sommer
Nov 03, 2025
∙ Paid
31
15
Share

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer take on Kash Patel’s use of his FBI plane to watch his girlfriend sing the National Anthem at a wrestling match before flying her home to Nashville, with critics, including an ex-FBI agent tracking his flights, pointing out his using the plane for personal reasons amid the shutdown.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture