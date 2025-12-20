The Bulwark

MAGA Conspiracies Falsely Accused a Brown University Student

Tim Miller
Dec 20, 2025
Tim Miller takes on the MAGA conspiracies that falsely accused a Brown University student of murder. After the Brown University shooting, right-wing influencers like Laura Loomer, Benny Johnson, and even a DOJ official spread baseless accusations targeting a student. The real killer was later identified on Thursday, a 48-year-old Portuguese national with no connection to the student. Tim breaks down how MAGA media and politicians fueled this dangerous lie.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

