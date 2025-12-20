The Bulwark

Trump Slaps His Name on the Kennedy Center

Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell
Dec 20, 2025
JVL and Catherine Rampell take on the re-naming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to the Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, as Donald Trump continues to put his name on anything he can, congress approval or not.

