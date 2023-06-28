Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Trump might not be the strongest candidate in 2024, but immediately walks it back as loyalists rage against him, and DeSantis' poll numbers are pathetic. Plus, Joe Perticone joins Tim and JVL to discuss reporting on the Hill and breakdown new developments with normie Republicans, the Freedom Caucus, and the Squad.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
All the Phonies Hit the Floor Hit (w/ Joe Perticone) [VIDEO]
Live recording.
Jun 28, 2023
∙ Paid
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Authors
Joe Perticone
Writes The Bulwark Subscribe