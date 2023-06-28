The Bulwark

All the Phonies Hit the Floor Hit (w/ Joe Perticone) [VIDEO]

Jun 28, 2023
Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Trump might not be the strongest candidate in 2024, but immediately walks it back as loyalists rage against him, and DeSantis' poll numbers are pathetic. Plus, Joe Perticone joins Tim and JVL to discuss reporting on the Hill and breakdown new developments with normie Republicans, the Freedom Caucus, and the Squad.

