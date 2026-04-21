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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
1h

This story is insane! In airplane accidents and medical errors, they talk about the Swiss cheese model, where multiple mistakes (holes in the cheese) have to line up for actual harm to occur. Think about all the people at the Blaze, the FBI, and the CIA who could have hit the pause button and asked, "Wait, what are we doing?"

I could be wrong, but I think it's time we start comparing Kash Patel's longevity at the FBI with that of a head of lettuce.

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John Gerber's avatar
John Gerber
2h

I see a second opportunity for The Onion and Tim Heidecker.

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