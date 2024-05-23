(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

DONALD TRUMP WILL ADDRESS the Libertarian Party’s national convention this Saturday, May 25, hoping to get libertarians to back his presidential bid. His appearance at the convention will be remarkable not just because the Libertarian Party ostensibly is committed to promoting its own to-be-determined presidential candidate, but because Trump was one of the most illiberal presidents in American history.

Writing in The Bulwark earlier this month, Tyler Groenendal explained the total leadership makeover that brought the Libertarian Party to this point. In its press release announcing Trump’s appearance, the party rationalizes inviting the ex-president by saying he will “directly address concerns voiced by [party] members.” That’s unlikely; he’ll almost certainly deliver his customary ninety-plus-minute mashup of adviser-written stump speech and cringey stream-of-consciousness banter, and never mention any of the seemingly countless ways his political positions and the record of his 2017–21 presidency conflict with principles that libertarians hold dear.

But in case he does, in fact, want to discuss libertarian concerns, here are a few questions for him to answer:

Many foreigners wait decades after applying to enter the United States before the U.S. government allows them to legally immigrate. How long did Trump’s grandfather, Friedrich, wait to enter the United States when he left Bavaria at age 16?

The killings of Garrett Foster and Roger Fortson for peacefully and lawfully exercising their right to keep and bear arms should trouble all principled libertarians and other Second Amendment supporters. Foster’s murderer was pardoned by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for dubious reasons while Fortson was killed by a police officer. Does Trump believe Americans forfeit the protection of law if they lawfully exercise their Second Amendment right?

Each of these concerns is rooted in core libertarian principles. As the Libertarian Party claims to be “the party of principle,” Trump’s responses should be illuminating for party members—and indeed for all Americans.