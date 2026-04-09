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tupper's avatar
tupper
2h

““DO IT !!!” declared Mr. Turd.”

Kind of says everything about the age we’re living in

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4 replies
🐝 BusyBusyBee 🐝's avatar
🐝 BusyBusyBee 🐝
2h

Man, I honestly don’t know how you follow this stuff day in and day out without losing your mind. Thanks for absorbing the pain for our entertainment. 👊

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