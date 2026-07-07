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Joe Schelling's avatar
Joe Schelling
1h

Still waiting for Trump to announce we won and there's compelling evidence to show the match was rigged.

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
1h

I have a serious question. What percentage of MAGA males live in their mothers’ basements? I’m getting the impression that these people have very little exposure to anything not accessed via a screen.

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