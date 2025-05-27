The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Wegrzyn's avatar
Larry Wegrzyn
25m

When you look at Kennedy, you have to see how shallow he is. There is good reason to distrust the government because we keep getting elected officials and appointees that don't see the big picture.

The country needs more doctors, more med schools, better funding of rural hospital, more people handling elderly care - yet our Congress shows no leadership or spine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
26m

I don’t know if I can stand reading an entire newsletter about these wackos😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture