The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Tsang's avatar
Carol Tsang
2h

NYC has never been an American city by that definition. Ever since it was New Amsterdam, it has been a cosmopolitan city teeming with people from all over. The US has always been a country whose identity did not rest on a single ethnic or religious group. Willfully ignorant people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jenny Scott's avatar
Jenny Scott
2h

What a fucking idiot. All of that costs money. Does he really think everyone has the money for a fit bit?? Such a complete moron.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture