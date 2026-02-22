The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick R's avatar
Rick R
33m

Nobody is forcing these people take the flu shot. They've probably never had a bad case of the flu. That doesn't mean they have the right to stop those of us who have and know how debilitating it can be from protecting ourselves. Stay out of our healthcare.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Ben Gruder's avatar
Ben Gruder
43m

Glyphosate: Hair on fire. Mercury: Shrug. This is a perfect illustration of our times. The clear and obvious is less interesting than the speculative and controversial.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture