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Jake's avatar
Jake
2h

Oh man, based on this review I’m really going to like this movie.

I’m a little concerned that my 8 year-old son is as excited to see this movie as me. I might have made him weird by showing him 80’s cartoons.

That said, he also loves Minecraft, Mario, Sonic, and the rest of the playground favorites.

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Scott Gillispie's avatar
Scott Gillispie
2h

There was a thread on Bluesky the other day that we should be two sequels into D&D Honor Among Thieves by now.

And last years Red Sonja was great silly fun. But from the trailer this just looks tedious.

I'm going to trust Lord/Miller or Daley/Goldstein for fun fantasy action. Beyond that, caveat emptor.

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