The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kelly's avatar
John Kelly
12m

Everyone should have gotten off twitter as soon as Musk closed off access to third party apps. That was a clear sign of what was to come. Now, it's not news that important accounts are leaving. It's news that any reasonable person is still there.

Reply
Share
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
9m

Anyone staying on X and continuing to provide it legitimacy after it became a CSAM generator is not gonna find that in their pro column - Bulwark staff included. A line needs to be drawn in the sand at which point you stop using the tools of the enemy.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture