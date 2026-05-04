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withheld's avatar
withheld
1m

Was it an attempt, or just an egregious security breach?

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The Silver Symposium's avatar
The Silver Symposium
2m

Occam's Razor of Stupidity, retooled for the modern age. Or otherwise "don't ascribe competence to people who are regularly incompetent."

In order to believe it was a false flag, you'd have to assume that everything you've seen with your eyes and heard with your ears is false. That the guys who can't seem to tie their shoes without running into walls suddenly came up with a cunning plan to fake an assassination attempt.

Or, put another way, this also assumes that, if they had been behind it, that it wouldn't immediately have been leaked to everyone. We know who gets locked out of their computers and who forgets what blankets on what planes. If someone planned a fake assassination, we'd hear about it immediately.

You simply can't believe that Trump, Hegseth, and Patel suddenly developed competence for exactly one thing and then immediately went back to being entirely incompetent. I'm not sure Trump is capable of ordering dinner right, he definitely couldn't coordinate a fake assassination.

And Patel? Definitely not.

Also, if Candace Owens believes it, chances are it's not true on principle.

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