1. Carol

Over the weekend the New York Times ran a story about Kennett, Missouri.

Kennett is a small town. It’s the biggest population center in Dunklin County—and the entire county only has 28,000 people in it. Of those, 10,075 souls participated in the 2024 presidential election. You can guess whom they preferred: 80.4 percent of the good people of Dunklin County voted for Donald J. Trump.

Who, you may remember, campaigned primarily on two things: Enacting tariffs and deporting 20 million immigrants.

Today the people of Kennett are very upset that President Trump is deporting an immigrant they happen to know and like.

Let me introduce you to the worst people in America.