1. Always Right

Bret Stephens has a column today in which he renounces his Never Trump patrimony and castigates Trump critics for being overheated and wrong about so many things.

You should read his piece to get the full breadth of his argument. But I’ll give you a taste:

With respect: This is silly.

First, Stephens uses arbitrary temporal windows to make his argument. For instance: Biden was softer on Russia until Russia invaded Ukraine.

Maybe? But Russia did invade Ukraine in February 2022. Three-quarters of Biden’s presidency has taken place since then and during that period Biden inflicted more pain on Russia than any American president, ever.

Then Stephens says that Trump’s economy was great right up until the pandemic hit. But the pandemic did hit. That is a real thing that happened and it took up a quarter of Trump’s presidency and was the last thing Trump did on his way out the door.

So on Russia, we are supposed to judge Biden by the policies of his first year while on the economy we are supposed to ignore the outcomes during Trump’s final year. Cool, cool.

But I want to take Stephens’s larger point: That Trump’s critics were wrong about the dangers Trump posed in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

It’s impossible to enumerate all of the warnings made about Trump and different people focused on different aspects of the danger he presented. But I think we can reasonably summarize the general concerns as:

Trump is dangerously ignorant of basic reality.

He is easy to manipulate.

In a time of crisis, he can not be trusted to make sound judgments.

His commitments to democracy and the rule of law are weak and his attraction to authoritarianism is strong.

In a second term, he would surround himself with dangerous button men and be focused on retribution against perceived domestic enemies.

Now what did the reality of Trump deliver?