The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Odell's avatar
Linda Odell
25m

Three thoughts:

1) Frozen broccoli was the highlight of Jared's $3 meal? Um... faint praise indeed.

2) Has our Secretary of Health and Human Services weighed in on a suggested diet that does not include beef tallow? I've never purchased beef tallow and have no idea if it's readily available at Aldi or Walmart, but I suspect it's too pricey for this model of a family dinner.

3) My experience after working 40-some years in the corporate and non-profit worlds is that what an organization counts is what gets done, and what doesn't get counted doesn't get done. So here we have our federal government no longer counting the number of people on SNAP benefits to understand how many people (including the children they say they care so deeply about) are likely not getting the range of nutrients they need, but demanding immigration officials meet daily quotas on how many humans are rounded up and detained/deported. The results speak for themselves.

Reply
Share
Lois Diane's avatar
Lois Diane
1h

Thank you, really enjoyed this video. I especially appreciated that it was focused on a serious topic(food insecurity) and not a rant about tallow fries.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture