The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allyson Lee's avatar
Allyson Lee
12m

It really should be as easy to cancel as it was to subscribe. I got stuck with an Instacart subscription that I paid for 2 years because I could not cancel it. I tried everything I could think of to cancel it and Instacart had made it basically impossible. And then one day in 2024, on my credit card statement was a 800#, and I called it and a person answered and I was able to cancel the subscription. Before that moment, Instacart did not have a phone number published anywhere. I don't know what happened, but I am so grateful. That charge on my credit card bill every month used to send me into a rage for a day because I could not cancel the subscription. All services should be this easy to cancel.

Reply
Share
William m Gaffney's avatar
William m Gaffney
20m

I agree with click to cancel The rest of it is up to the consumer

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture