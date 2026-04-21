Mailbag: We’re going to try something new this week. On Friday, instead of writing a newsletter, I’m going to answer questions.

This will not be AMA style, like the last time—which became an absolute cluster.

Instead, you can drop questions in advance here. Then Jasmine and I will do a video in which I answer the most interesting ones. I’m not going to put any limits on this; ask whatever you like. But my bias is in the direction of the news and conversations about this week’s newsletters. So I’ll take some general questions about The Bulwark, life, pinball, etc.—but I’ll want to focus on newsy questions.

My two asks of you: (1) Try to glance over the list of questions already submitted so you don’t duplicate each other, and hit the like button on the ones you like most. I’ll pay special attention to questions that get up-voted. (2) If you have a follow-up question to something that has already been asked, thread it by replying to that question.

The mailbag page will remain live until after the Thursday Triad goes out. You can leave questions here.

Oh, and the mailbag will be for only Bulwark+ members. So if you were looking for a reason to join the gang . . .

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(Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

1. The Shit Sandwich

Over the weekend Paul Krugman quipped that Donald Trump “can’t even surrender right.”

This is correct.

Today we’re going to talk about the benefits of failing fast, the costs of failing slow, and how Trump is managing to maximize the downside of even the least-bad outcomes from the Iran war.

Warning: If you ever believed in American Greatness, that sense of pride is about to take a beatdown.

Two weeks ago I praised the ceasefire agreement, sort of. Trump’s ceasefire was a surrender that would enhance Iran’s position and harm America’s interests—but having made the strategically idiotic decision to go to war, it was the least-bad option available.

My verdict was that the ceasefire was a shit sandwich, but a shit sandwich we can afford to eat.

Since then Trump has screwed up the execution on this, too. He did not actually nail down commitments on Lebanon. He could not control his Israeli allies. Instead of taking his medicine and closing the deal, he antagonized his counterparty—even though they have all of the leverage. He allowed another hostile counterparty (China) to insert itself into the conversation.

This guy couldn’t even get his shit sandwich plated and out the door.

Which has now left us at another brink.