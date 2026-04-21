Hey fam -



On Friday (4/25), I’m going to take a stab at a second Triad Q&A, but this time on video. Jasmine and I will record this Thursday night and I’ll drop it into your inboxes on Friday at lunchtime.



My ask: leave us questions in the comments on this post. I’ll pin this to the top of the Triad channel on the site and remind you of the link throughout the week.

Questions can be whatever is on your mind. Was there something I need to explain more from a recent Triad or is there some other topic I haven’t dealt with lately that you’d like to hear more on?



Please do look through the questions and upvote (by clicking the 🩶) those you most wish to explore, and thread your replies if you have similar questions or follow-ups.

Ask JVL