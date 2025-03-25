I’ll be live on Substack today with Olivia Troye at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll talk about how people who work in the executive branch are supposed to handle communications and recordkeeping. This will not be an academic discussion. The show will be here:

Watch JVL + Olivia Troye

1. The F-Word

America maintains the trappings of democracy. We can speak freely—most of the time. The rule of law applies to many, though not all, people. We are scheduled for national elections in two years and they might be free and fair.

But when you look under the hood, you see that we’re pretty far down the road to soft authoritarianism. Not quite Hungary, yet. But the same zip code.

I want to share three stories that illustrate just how far gone the America of 2015 is. And I want you to keep in mind that these are just from the last week.