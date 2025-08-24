The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Georgeson's avatar
Pat Georgeson
10m

I live in northwest BC in Canada. The temperatre goes from minus 20 in winter to plus 30 degrees Celcius in summer. I pay an average of $30.00 per month for my electricity. I have electric heat. I will never support becoming a member of the 51st state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Timothy M Dwyer's avatar
Timothy M Dwyer
5m

W/regards to dem messaging - why not just do what the republicans do; just lie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture