The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
25m

What, you didn’t point out that Trump shared resources with Puerto Rico, don’t you remember, he threw paper towels into the crowd!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DataGeek's avatar
DataGeek
24mEdited

Yes they only care about saving money to give to rich people, not about planning and being ready for things that would kill or hurt working class people. Trump is not going to get rid of any of his senior people that do terrible things to many people. Very sad 😭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture