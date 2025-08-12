FEMA on the Brink! Can We Survive the Next Disaster?

Jonathan Cohn talk with an old friend Juliette Kayyem. They discuss FEMA’s recent challenges and growing responsibilities in the face of escalating climate disasters, especially extreme heat. They examine how climate change is making disasters more frequent and costly, stretching FEMA’s resources to the limit. The conversation also touches on the recent Texas disaster, using it as a case study of how unprepared infrastructure and slow responses can worsen the toll of extreme events. The discussion highlights the urgent need for both federal support and local action to adapt to the climate crisis.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.