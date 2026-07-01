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Sean's avatar
Sean
2h

Wonderful newsletter as always. Thank you Andrew for taking the time to walk through the text of the dissents in the birthright citizenship case--it was incredibly helpful and informative.

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Ellen Thomas's avatar
Ellen Thomas
1h

I think it was Greg Sargent who posited that Birthright Citizenship is being set up by the far right to be the next Roe vs Wade, Roe V Wade having lost some of its oomph after Dobbs. I take that to mean that it is the giant wedge issue they will use to motivate their voters, encouraging them to ignore all other issues. It will be a reason to rally them to vote to secure extremely conservative justices on the Supreme Court. And I believe we have only begun to see the most vile, open racism from elected politicians and their mouthpieces, not to mention their followers, that we have seen for many decades.

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