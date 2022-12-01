The Bulwark

Liberal Cynic's avatar
Liberal Cynic
Dec 1, 2022

"A serious question: Does Republican hypocrisy ever just push you into tilt?"

My secret is that I'm always in tilt.

HistoricalHolli
Dec 1, 2022

Regarding wanting Trump to be the nominee - no one wants that. But the Dems can't stop it from happening, and the GOP refuses to cut off the gangrenous foot that is Trump. Even though that thing is starting to smell.

So while I might want Trump to go away with the force of a million suns -- if the GOP wants to put their hand in that meat grinder, I'm going to enjoy the show. Especially since that fat asshole no longer has the nuclear codes.

Their cynicism about politics and human nature is finally starting to bite them in the ass. They don't know how to deal with a more informed electorate. Their tricks aren't working anymore. And I'm loving it - because for America to live, this version of the GOP has to die.

