The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dev I Jarvis's avatar
Dev I Jarvis
2h

Thank you for your words about the Pope Francis, bring attention to his values, I live in Rome, so work up yesterday meeting to the news. I am not religious but, particularly feel close to some of the words from his last speech on Easter when he said " I appeal to all those in positions of political responsibility in our world not to yield to the logic of fear which only leads to isolation from others, but rather to use the resources available to help the needy, to fight hunger and to encourage initiatives that promote development. These are the 'weapons' of peace: weapons that build the future, instead of sowing seeds of death!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BlueOntario's avatar
BlueOntario
2h

"Maybe a reflection on Francis’s life will adjust Trump’s worldview in some small but meaningful way."

This is grace. Luke 15.

Meanwhile...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture