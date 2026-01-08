Gregory Bovino, a commander in the U.S. Border Patrol, visits the site where an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good earlier in the day in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026. Either that or he’s preparing to storm Fallujah. Who could say. (Christopher Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

I’m feeling particularly helpless and angry today. Maybe you are, too. Reminder: It’s precisely moments like this when we should strive to be our best selves and show grace.

—JVL

1. Making Sense of It

The killing of Renee Good is, as the saying goes, senseless. There was no need for ICE officers to be on that street in Minneapolis yesterday. There was no need for them to escalate their encounter with Good, screaming obscenities at her, attempting to force open the door of her SUV and assault her. There was no need for them to unholster their weapons. There was no need for them to shoot her three times.

There was no need for the entire apparatus of the federal government, from the DHS press flack, to the secretary of that department, to the president and vice president of the United States, to lie about the events and slander Renee Good as a “domestic terrorist.”

There was no need for Renee Good’s 6-year-old son to wake up an orphan this morning.

Leave a comment

In a sane world—the kind of world we lived in twelve months ago—here is what would have happened:

Federal officers encountering a vehicle blocking traffic would have asked the driver some version of, “What seems to be the problem, ma’am?”

If the driver was blocking the street in an act of civil disobedience, a single officer would have given her a clear, followable direction. Either, “Leave this area immediately or you will be under arrest.” Or, “Move this vehicle to the left side of the road, put it in park, and wait for further instructions.”

If, during the encounter, something went terribly wrong and the officer used deadly force, there would have been an investigation.

Federal officials in the officer’s chain of command would have said some version of, “There is an ongoing investigation and we will comment once we have all of the facts about this tragedy.”

The nation’s political leadership would have responded with empathy and calls for calm, forbearance, and unity.

To understand why we don’t live in a world like that we need to talk about Ashli Babbitt, January 6th, and the right’s reaction to her killing.

So let’s start with this: Was Ashli Babbitt a “domestic terrorist”?