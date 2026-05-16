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CE's avatar
CE
44m

We don’t know that Patel meant no disrespect. The hallmarks of this “administration “ are: “I can do as I please” and “fuck you, make me”. Patel did as he pleased, without even a whiffle of a thought about propriety or respect

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
1h

LIke Trump, Patel has little or no concept of the nature of our past or of those who, when it was necessary, fought and died to preserve the American experiment.

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