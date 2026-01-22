The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Lynne D. Feldman
30m

You are seeing the danger of the so-called sovereign citizen movement. I am an attorney and with my co-author, have investigated this pseudolaw community now spread over 13 countries. we've written papers, lectured to other attorneys and law enforcement officers about how they have nothing but contempt for the entire rule of law, wherever they live.

1 reply
15m

About 30 years ago when I was a line Medicaid caseworker we received an application from the hospital. It was an application for a 16 year-old girl who was admitted with a high risk pregnancy. She was from an anti-government, religious commune that was living off grid. She had no birth certificate, thus no proof of citizenship and no SSN. It was amazing how quickly her parents and leaders of this anti-government commune suddenly were demanding us government workers find ways to approve her application for government assistance as they faced a major medical bill.

14 more comments...

