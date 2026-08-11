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Andy Myatt's avatar
Andy Myatt
12h

Vance and Dreher deserve each other. Each uniquely odious and pathetic in separately and complimentary ways, although sharing a shameless ability to lie and grift.

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Beth19's avatar
Beth19
10h

Rod Dreher is a moron, and if he qualifies as a "conservative intellectual" then I think you've just made a new oxymoron.

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