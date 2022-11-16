The Bulwark

Savoring Kevin McCarthy's Suffering (with Will Saletan) [VIDEO]

Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Will Saletan
Nov 16, 2022
Can Kevin McCarthy muster enough Republican support to become Speaker of the House after a disappointing midterm? Will any GOP leaders be held accountable for the party's losses? Plus, Kari Lake becomes the latest election denier to be rejected by the voters. Will Saletan joins JVL and Tim to discuss.

