Can Kevin McCarthy muster enough Republican support to become Speaker of the House after a disappointing midterm? Will any GOP leaders be held accountable for the party's losses? Plus, Kari Lake becomes the latest election denier to be rejected by the voters. Will Saletan joins JVL and Tim to discuss.
Savoring Kevin McCarthy's Suffering (with Will Saletan) [VIDEO]
Nov 16, 2022
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
