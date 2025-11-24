The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia Morrell's avatar
Julia Morrell
7m

Well gosh,, I bet Martin was a real draw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marshall Brandt's avatar
Marshall Brandt
18m

7th generation Nashvillian here…the idea that this is winnable by democrats is a joke

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture