Discussion about this post

Jerry Guerra
1h

As a New Englander, I've watched Collins' act for a long time. You nailed it. She only votes "her conscience" when she knows it won't derail the outcome that the Republicans, and now especially Trump, want. She could have just as easily played the Murkowski role, with the latter switching places with her. It's a tired, but predictable dance that these two play.

2 replies
1h

Collins seems to triangulate with Murkowski. They figure out which of them is going to vote yes and which gets to vote no so whatever it is passes and one of them gets a turn doing the 'independent' thing without actually tanking the party's agenda.

3 replies
42 more comments...

