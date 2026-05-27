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Rajeev's avatar
Rajeev
2h

Don’t expect any profile in courage from John Cornyn. Not even the token “Johnny-Come-Lately” morality that Tillis and Cassidy have demonstrated.

Cornyn was an awful Senator his whole career. A cowardly, immoral partisan that never had the courage to think for himself. He spent literally decades trying to move up in the Republican apparatus. It succeeded and he lived a comfortable life always toeing the party line and then the Trump line (synonymous).

Cornyn will be forgotten by all sides. Hopefully his best contribution will be helping indirectly Talarico win the open Texas senate seat.

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Oldandintheway's avatar
Oldandintheway
2h

Texas will offer the bellwether election about the true nature of Americans. Either we are a nation that can admit our mistake, refute the rule of billionaire fascists led by a degenerate clown, or are will really a nation that his ok with being run by a group of very wealthy people who use racism, nationalism, and violence to keep a few people very rich and powerful while exploiting everyone else?

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