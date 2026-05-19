The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Steve Beckwith's avatar
Steve Beckwith
11mEdited

Funny you should mention the pleasures of sipping cocktails while reading The Bulwark. At this very moment I am enjoying a Campari soda. I find the bitterness perfectly complements today's topic. Ciao, Joe!

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
9mEdited

That must be a Burmese cat. A very wealthy Burmese cat.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/choupette-karl-lagerfelds-belovedbirman-became-worlds-famous/

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